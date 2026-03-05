Ohio State Buckeyes and Indiana Hoosiers square off in Big Ten Tournament

Indiana Hoosiers (18-13, 7-12 Big Ten) vs. Ohio State Buckeyes (24-6, 13-5 Big Ten) Indianapolis; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Indiana Hoosiers (18-13, 7-12 Big Ten) vs. Ohio State Buckeyes (24-6, 13-5 Big Ten)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Ohio State plays Indiana in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Buckeyes are 13-5 against Big Ten opponents and 11-1 in non-conference play. Ohio State scores 83.0 points and has outscored opponents by 16.4 points per game.

The Hoosiers are 7-12 against Big Ten teams. Indiana is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Ohio State averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Indiana allows. Indiana averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Ohio State gives up.

The teams square off for the second time this season. Ohio State won the last matchup 81-67 on Jan. 23. Jaloni Cambridge scored 22 to help lead Ohio State to the win, and Lenee Beaumont scored 20 points for Indiana.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cambridge is scoring 23.4 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Buckeyes. Chance Gray is averaging 16.5 points over the past 10 games.

Shay Ciezki is averaging 23.2 points and 1.6 steals for the Hoosiers. Maya Makalusky is averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 6-4, averaging 78.8 points, 30.1 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Hoosiers: 7-3, averaging 74.4 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

