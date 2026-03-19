Ohio State and TCU meet in opening round of NCAA Tournament

TCU Horned Frogs (22-11, 12-8 Big 12) vs. Ohio State Buckeyes (21-12, 13-9 Big Ten) Greenville, South Carolina; Thursday, 12:15…

TCU Horned Frogs (22-11, 12-8 Big 12) vs. Ohio State Buckeyes (21-12, 13-9 Big Ten)

Greenville, South Carolina; Thursday, 12:15 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buckeyes -2.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State and TCU play in the NCAA Tournament first round.

The Buckeyes are 13-9 against Big Ten opponents and 8-3 in non-conference play. Ohio State averages 79.8 points while outscoring opponents by 7.0 points per game.

The Horned Frogs are 12-8 in Big 12 play. TCU is sixth in the Big 12 with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Xavier Edmonds averaging 2.9.

Ohio State averages 79.8 points, 7.7 more per game than the 72.1 TCU allows. TCU has shot at a 44.8% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points greater than the 44.0% shooting opponents of Ohio State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Mobley Jr. averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Buckeyes, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc. Bruce Thornton is averaging 20.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists over the past 10 games.

Jayden Pierre averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc. David Punch is shooting 48.1% and averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 6-4, averaging 76.4 points, 26.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 8-2, averaging 76.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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