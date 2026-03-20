Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on Fairfield Stags in first round of NCAA Tournament

Fairfield Stags (28-4, 22-1 MAAC) vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (22-10, 14-7 ACC) Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Fairfield Stags (28-4, 22-1 MAAC) vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (22-10, 14-7 ACC)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Irish -10.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Notre Dame and Fairfield play in the NCAA Tournament opening round.

The Fighting Irish have gone 14-7 against ACC teams, with an 8-3 record in non-conference play. Notre Dame averages 12.4 turnovers per game and is 21-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Stags are 22-1 in MAAC play. Fairfield averages 17.3 assists per game to lead the MAAC, paced by Kaety L’Amoreaux with 4.3.

Notre Dame averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 4.3 per game Fairfield allows. Fairfield averages 10.6 more points per game (75.5) than Notre Dame gives up to opponents (64.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Hannah Hidalgo is scoring 25.2 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Fighting Irish. Iyana Moore is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

L’Amoreaux is scoring 17.7 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Stags. Meghan Andersen is averaging 16.5 points and 1.7 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 8-2, averaging 74.5 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 12.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Stags: 10-0, averaging 73.0 points, 28.4 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 47.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.