Notre Dame Fighting Irish play in ACC Tournament against the Miami Hurricanes

Miami Hurricanes (17-13, 9-10 ACC) vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (20-9, 12-6 ACC) Duluth, Georgia; Thursday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Miami Hurricanes (17-13, 9-10 ACC) vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (20-9, 12-6 ACC)

Duluth, Georgia; Thursday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame and Miami (FL) meet in the ACC Tournament.

The Fighting Irish’s record in ACC play is 12-6, and their record is 8-3 against non-conference opponents. Notre Dame is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hurricanes’ record in ACC games is 9-10. Miami (FL) scores 70.9 points and has outscored opponents by 5.3 points per game.

Notre Dame’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Miami (FL) allows. Miami (FL) averages 5.6 more points per game (70.9) than Notre Dame allows to opponents (65.3).

The teams meet for the second time this season. Notre Dame won 74-66 in the last matchup on Jan. 22. Hannah Hidalgo led Notre Dame with 27 points, and Amarachi Kimpson led Miami (FL) with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hidalgo is scoring 25.2 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Fighting Irish. Iyana Moore is averaging 13.6 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Ra Shaya Kyle is averaging 16.8 points and 10.3 rebounds for the Hurricanes. Kimpson is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 28.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 12.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Hurricanes: 5-5, averaging 67.2 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.