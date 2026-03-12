Northern Iowa Panthers take on the Bradley Braves in MVC Tournament

Bradley Braves (19-11, 13-7 MVC) vs. Northern Iowa Panthers (17-13, 13-7 MVC) Coralville, Iowa; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Bradley Braves (19-11, 13-7 MVC) vs. Northern Iowa Panthers (17-13, 13-7 MVC)

Coralville, Iowa; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa plays in the MVC Tournament against Bradley.

The Panthers are 13-7 against MVC opponents and 4-6 in non-conference play. Northern Iowa is second in the MVC with 26.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Elise Jaeger averaging 9.0.

The Braves are 13-7 against MVC opponents. Bradley is seventh in the MVC with 32.9 rebounds per game led by Ellie McDermid averaging 5.8.

Northern Iowa is shooting 41.9% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 40.2% Bradley allows to opponents. Bradley averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Northern Iowa gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Bradley won 69-47 in the last matchup on Feb. 6. Maya Foz led Bradley with 17 points, and Ryley Goebel led Northern Iowa with 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaeger is averaging 7.7 points and 9.9 rebounds for the Panthers. Jenna Twedt is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kaylen Nelson is shooting 40.1% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, while averaging 18 points. Foz is shooting 39.2% and averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 73.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Braves: 6-4, averaging 63.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

