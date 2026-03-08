North Dakota State takes on South Dakota State in Summit Championship game

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (26-6, 16-2 Summit) vs. North Dakota State Bison (28-3, 17-1 Summit) Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Sunday,…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (26-6, 16-2 Summit) vs. North Dakota State Bison (28-3, 17-1 Summit)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State squares off against South Dakota State in the Summit Championship.

The Bison have gone 17-1 against Summit teams, with an 11-2 record in non-conference play. North Dakota State has a 22-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Jackrabbits are 16-2 against Summit opponents. South Dakota State is third in the Summit giving up 61.6 points while holding opponents to 38.0% shooting.

North Dakota State scores 80.1 points, 18.5 more per game than the 61.6 South Dakota State gives up. South Dakota State averages 18.2 more points per game (77.0) than North Dakota State gives up (58.8).

The teams square off for the third time this season. South Dakota State won the last matchup 59-44 on Feb. 26. Madison Mathiowetz scored 23 to help lead South Dakota State to the victory, and Avery Koenen scored 11 points for North Dakota State.

TOP PERFORMERS: Koenen is averaging 19.6 points, 15 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Bison. Marisa Frost is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Brooklyn Meyer is averaging 22.3 points, eight rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Jackrabbits. Mathiowetz is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 9-1, averaging 79.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.5 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 9-1, averaging 78.1 points, 34.8 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

