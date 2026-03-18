North Dakota State hosts Chattanooga following Elisaldez’s 20-point game

Chattanooga Mocs (20-10, 12-5 SoCon) at North Dakota State Bison (28-4, 17-2 Summit) Fargo, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT…

Chattanooga Mocs (20-10, 12-5 SoCon) at North Dakota State Bison (28-4, 17-2 Summit)

Fargo, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga faces North Dakota State after Caia Elisaldez scored 20 points in Chattanooga’s 72-67 loss to the Samford Bulldogs.

North Dakota State is third in the Summit with 13.6 assists per game led by Jocelyn Schiller averaging 2.9.

Chattanooga ranks third in the SoCon allowing 58.9 points while holding opponents to 38.4% shooting.

North Dakota State scores 79.2 points, 20.3 more per game than the 58.9 Chattanooga gives up. Chattanooga averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 4.1 per game North Dakota State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avery Koenen is shooting 64.5% and averaging 19.4 points for the Bison. Marisa Frost is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Gianna Corbitt is shooting 43.7% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Mocs, while averaging 15.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.2 steals. Elisaldez is averaging 19.8 points and 5.2 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 8-2, averaging 75.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points per game.

Mocs: 5-5, averaging 65.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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