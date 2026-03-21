North Dakota State faces Columbia, looks for 30th victory this season

Columbia Lions (21-8, 11-4 Ivy League) at North Dakota State Bison (29-4, 17-2 Summit) Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Columbia Lions (21-8, 11-4 Ivy League) at North Dakota State Bison (29-4, 17-2 Summit)

Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State will aim for its 30th victory of the season when the Bison face the Columbia.

North Dakota State ranks second in the Summit in team defense, allowing 59.0 points while holding opponents to 40.2% shooting.

Columbia ranks fourth in the Ivy League with 21.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Fliss Henderson averaging 4.5.

North Dakota State averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 4.8 per game Columbia gives up. Columbia scores 12.0 more points per game (71.0) than North Dakota State gives up to opponents (59.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Avery Koenen is averaging 19.3 points and 14.8 rebounds for the Bison. Marisa Frost is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

Riley Weiss averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 19.9 points while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc. Perri Page is shooting 52.1% and averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 8-2, averaging 75.8 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.0 points per game.

Lions: 7-3, averaging 68.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 11.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.7 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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