North Carolina Tar Heels play the VCU Rams in first round of NCAA Tournament

VCU Rams (27-7, 18-3 A-10) vs. North Carolina Tar Heels (24-8, 12-7 ACC) Greenville, South Carolina; Thursday, 6:50 p.m. EDT…

VCU Rams (27-7, 18-3 A-10) vs. North Carolina Tar Heels (24-8, 12-7 ACC)

Greenville, South Carolina; Thursday, 6:50 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar Heels -2.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 North Carolina plays VCU in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Tar Heels’ record in ACC play is 12-7, and their record is 12-1 in non-conference play. North Carolina is 5-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Rams are 18-3 against A-10 teams. VCU is third in the A-10 scoring 81.6 points per game and is shooting 46.0%.

North Carolina scores 79.8 points, 8.3 more per game than the 71.5 VCU gives up. VCU averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game North Carolina gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Wilson is shooting 57.8% and averaging 19.9 points for the Tar Heels. Seth Trimble is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Lazar Djokovic is averaging 13.5 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Rams. Terrence Hill Jr. is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 6-4, averaging 72.4 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Rams: 9-1, averaging 75.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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