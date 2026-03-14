North Carolina Central holds off Delaware State 59-53 in MEAC Tournament semifinal

Kyric Davis had 23 points to lead North Carolina Central to a 59-53 victory over Delaware State on Friday night in the semifinals of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament.

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Kyric Davis had 23 points to lead North Carolina Central to a 59-53 victory over Delaware State on Friday night in the semifinals of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament.

No. 3 seed North Carolina Central (14-17) will play top-seeded Howard in the championship game on Saturday with a berth in the NCAA Tournament up for grabs.

Davis also had eight rebounds for the Eagles. Kelechi Okworogwo totaled 15 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

Ponce James finished with 17 points and four assists to pace the seventh-seeded Hornets (8-23). Rahmir Moore added 13 points and seven rebounds.

Davis put up 12 points in the first half for North Carolina Central, which led 32-21 at the break. Davis scored 11 points in the second half to help the Eagles hold on.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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