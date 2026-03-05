North Carolina A&T Aggies square off against the Northeastern Huskies in CAA Tournament

Northeastern Huskies (6-23, 2-16 CAA) vs. North Carolina A&T Aggies (11-18, 4-14 CAA) Washington; Friday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Northeastern Huskies (6-23, 2-16 CAA) vs. North Carolina A&T Aggies (11-18, 4-14 CAA)

Washington; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T and Northeastern square off in the CAA Tournament.

The Aggies have gone 4-14 against CAA opponents, with a 7-4 record in non-conference play. N.C. A&T is seventh in the CAA scoring 75.2 points while shooting 46.2% from the field.

The Huskies are 2-16 against CAA teams. Northeastern is 3-13 in games decided by 10 or more points.

N.C. A&T is shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points lower than the 50.4% Northeastern allows to opponents. Northeastern has shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points above the 45.2% shooting opponents of N.C. A&T have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Huskies won 85-74 in the last matchup on Dec. 31. Xavier Abreu led the Huskies with 22 points, and Will Felton led the Aggies with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trent Middleton is averaging 12.4 points and 3.1 assists for the Aggies. Lewis Walker is averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games.

William Kermoury is averaging 13.4 points for the Huskies. Abreu is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 2-8, averaging 73.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points per game.

Huskies: 0-10, averaging 70.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.