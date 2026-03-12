Norfolk State Spartans and South Carolina State Bulldogs play in MEAC Tournament

South Carolina State Bulldogs (9-21, 7-7 MEAC) vs. Norfolk State Spartans (15-16, 8-6 MEAC) Norfolk, Virginia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EDT…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (9-21, 7-7 MEAC) vs. Norfolk State Spartans (15-16, 8-6 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -7.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State and South Carolina State square off in the MEAC Tournament.

The Spartans have gone 8-6 against MEAC teams, with a 7-10 record in non-conference play. Norfolk State ranks sixth in the MEAC with 12.0 assists per game led by Elijah Jamison averaging 3.0.

The Bulldogs are 7-7 in MEAC play. South Carolina State has a 3-15 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Norfolk State averages 76.2 points per game, 2.5 fewer points than the 78.7 South Carolina State allows. South Carolina State averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Norfolk State allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Spartans won 90-71 in the last matchup on Feb. 21. Anthony McComb III led the Spartans with 24 points, and Jayden Johnson led the Bulldogs with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: McComb is averaging 17 points for the Spartans. Devon Ellis is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Johnson is averaging 13 points and 3.5 assists for the Bulldogs. Noah Treadwell is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 6-4, averaging 78.6 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 68.4 points, 27.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.