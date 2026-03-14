No. 8 seed Prairie View A&M beats third-seeded Southern 72-66 to win SWAC Tournament

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Lance Williams scored 18 points and No. 8 seed Prairie View A&M beat third-seeded Southern…

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Lance Williams scored 18 points and No. 8 seed Prairie View A&M beat third-seeded Southern 72-66 on Saturday night to win the SWAC Tournament.

It’s the third title for Prairie View A&M (18-17) and the first since 2019. The Panthers are also the lowest seed to win the tournament since eighth-seeded Texas Southern in 2023.

Southern trailed the entire game but pulled within 68-66 with 24 seconds left before Dontae Horne made two layups to end it. Prairie View had its largest lead, 57-35, with 13:04 remaining.

Cory Wells added 15 points for the Panthers. Horne finished with 15 points and Tai’Reon Joseph chipped in with 10.

Michael Jacobs scored 19 points for Southern (17-17). AJ Barnes added 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds

Wells scored 11 points, and Horne and Williams each had nine as Prairie View A&M shot 15 of 31 from the floor and hit six 3s for a 41-28 halftime lead.

The Panthers shot 9 of 18 from distance overall while the Jaguars hit just 5 of 19.

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