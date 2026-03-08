No. 8 Michigan State visits No. 3 Michigan following Fears’ 21-point showing

Michigan State Spartans (25-5, 15-4 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (28-2, 18-1 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Sunday, 4:30 p.m.…

Michigan State Spartans (25-5, 15-4 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (28-2, 18-1 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -9.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Michigan State plays No. 3 Michigan after Jeremy Fears Jr. scored 21 points in Michigan State’s 91-87 victory against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Wolverines have gone 13-1 at home. Michigan has a 23-0 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Spartans are 15-4 in Big Ten play. Michigan State is sixth in the Big Ten scoring 78.7 points per game and is shooting 47.2%.

Michigan’s average of 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Michigan State gives up. Michigan State has shot at a 47.2% clip from the field this season, 9.4 percentage points greater than the 37.8% shooting opponents of Michigan have averaged.

The teams play for the second time this season in Big Ten play. Michigan won the last meeting 83-71 on Jan. 31. Yaxel Lendeborg scored 26 points points to help lead the Wolverines to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lendeborg is averaging 14.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Wolverines. Nimari Burnett is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Fears is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Spartans. Coen Carr is averaging 12.5 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 9-1, averaging 83.4 points, 34.0 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 4.2 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 78.0 points, 35.4 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

