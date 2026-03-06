No. 5 Florida visits Oweh and Kentucky

Florida Gators (24-6, 15-2 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (19-11, 10-7 SEC) Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Kentucky…

Florida Gators (24-6, 15-2 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (19-11, 10-7 SEC)

Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kentucky hosts No. 5 Florida after Otega Oweh scored 24 points in Kentucky’s 96-85 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Wildcats have gone 14-3 in home games. Kentucky scores 81.4 points while outscoring opponents by 8.0 points per game.

The Gators are 15-2 in conference matchups. Florida is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Kentucky scores 81.4 points, 9.9 more per game than the 71.5 Florida allows. Florida averages 14.4 more points per game (87.8) than Kentucky gives up (73.4).

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Florida won the last matchup 92-83 on Feb. 14. Xaivian Lee scored 22 points to help lead the Gators to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malachi Moreno is averaging 8.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Wildcats. Oweh is averaging 21.4 points over the last 10 games.

Thomas Haugh is averaging 17.1 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Gators. Alex Condon is averaging 17.5 points, seven rebounds and 3.9 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 79.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Gators: 10-0, averaging 93.2 points, 42.0 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 52.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.