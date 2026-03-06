No. 4 UConn visits Marquette after Karaban’s 23-point performance

UConn Huskies (27-3, 17-2 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (11-19, 6-13 Big East) Milwaukee; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UConn Huskies (27-3, 17-2 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (11-19, 6-13 Big East)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 UConn plays Marquette after Alex Karaban scored 23 points in UConn’s 71-67 win over the Seton Hall Pirates.

The Golden Eagles have gone 9-7 in home games. Marquette ranks eighth in the Big East with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Royce Parham averaging 1.9.

The Huskies are 17-2 in Big East play. UConn ranks second in the Big East allowing 65.2 points while holding opponents to 39.8% shooting.

Marquette averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 5.9 per game UConn allows. UConn averages 78.7 points per game, 2.9 more than the 75.8 Marquette allows.

The teams play for the second time this season in Big East play. UConn won the last matchup 73-57 on Jan. 4. Solomon Ball scored 17 points to help lead the Huskies to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nigel James Jr. is averaging 16.3 points, 4.7 assists and 1.9 steals for the Golden Eagles. Parham is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Ball is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Huskies. Tarris Reed Jr. is averaging 12.9 points and 7.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 73.3 points, 28.7 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Huskies: 8-2, averaging 79.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.