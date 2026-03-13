No. 23 Princeton women rout Brown 65-51 in the Ivy League Tournament semifinals

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Madison St. Rose scored 18 points, Fadima Tall had 11 points and 10 rebounds, and No.…

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Madison St. Rose scored 18 points, Fadima Tall had 11 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 23 Princeton routed Brown 65-51 on Friday night in the Ivy League Tournament semifinals.

Princeton (25-3), the No. 1 seed, moves on to play Saturday for the title — after not reaching the championship game last year for the first time in the tournament’s history.

Princeton scored 12 of the opening 15 points of the game to take control. The score was 23-6 after the opening 10 minutes and 36-14 at halftime after Princeton held Brown to 15% shooting (4 for 27). The Tigers shot 50% in the half, including 6 of 11 behind the arc — with 3-pointers from five different players.

Brown made six 3-pointers in the opening six minutes of the third quarter, but its deficit was still 47-32.

Princton made just 2 of 12 field goals in the fourth but held on by making 7 of 10 free throws, while Brown went 2 of 14 from 3-point range.

Ashley Chea added 12 points and Skye Belker scored 11 for Princeton, which outrebounded Brown 46-33.

Grace Arnolie scored 17 points and Olivia Young added 13 for Brown (16-11), the No. 4 seed. Alyssa Moreland, who entered averaging 11.0 points and 10.4 rebounds, played just six minutes due to a leg injury.

Eleven of Brown’s 16 field goals were from behind the arc. The Bears shot 29% overall and turned it over 18 times.

Up next

Princeton plays on Saturday against the winner of the other semifinal between Harvard and Columbia. The Tigers have won 21 of its last 23 games — with both losses coming against the Lions.

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