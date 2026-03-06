No. 16 Alabama hosts Auburn following Philon’s 26-point performance

Auburn Tigers (16-14, 7-10 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (22-8, 12-5 SEC) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Auburn Tigers (16-14, 7-10 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (22-8, 12-5 SEC)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Alabama hosts Auburn after Labaron Philon scored 26 points in Alabama’s 98-88 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Crimson Tide are 11-3 on their home court. Alabama is second in the SEC with 26.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Amari Allen averaging 5.5.

The Tigers have gone 7-10 against SEC opponents. Auburn averages 83.5 points and has outscored opponents by 3.8 points per game.

Alabama averages 92.0 points, 12.3 more per game than the 79.7 Auburn gives up. Auburn averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Alabama gives up.

The teams square off for the second time this season in SEC play. Alabama won the last meeting 96-92 on Feb. 7. Philon scored 25 points points to help lead the Crimson Tide to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Philon is averaging 21.5 points and 4.8 assists for the Crimson Tide. Aden Holloway is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

Kevin Overton is shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 12.9 points. Keyshawn Hall is averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 8-2, averaging 92.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.8 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 80.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.2 points.

