New Mexico plays in MWC Tournament against the Boise State

Boise State Broncos (24-8, 15-6 MWC) vs. New Mexico Lobos (22-9, 14-6 MWC) Las Vegas; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Boise State Broncos (24-8, 15-6 MWC) vs. New Mexico Lobos (22-9, 14-6 MWC)

Las Vegas; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico takes on Boise State in the MWC Tournament.

The Lobos have gone 14-6 against MWC opponents, with an 8-3 record in non-conference play. New Mexico has a 7-6 record against opponents over .500.

The Broncos are 15-6 in MWC play. Boise State is ninth in the MWC allowing 63.9 points while holding opponents to 38.9% shooting.

New Mexico’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Boise State gives up. Boise State averages 9.4 more points per game (70.1) than New Mexico allows to opponents (60.7).

The teams meet for the third time this season. Boise State won 63-35 in the last matchup on Feb. 7. Natalie Pasco led Boise State with 16 points, and Destinee Hooks led New Mexico with eight points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laila Abdurraqib averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lobos, scoring 7.8 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Hooks is shooting 33.6% and averaging 10.8 points over the past 10 games.

Pasco averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc. Tatum Thompson is averaging 13.4 points and 6.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 8-2, averaging 62.4 points, 35.9 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.9 points per game.

Broncos: 7-3, averaging 65.3 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.