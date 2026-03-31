New Mexico hires Amy Eagan away from Lindenwood to take over women’s basketball program

ALBURQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Amy Eagan, who won 48 games over the past two seasons at Lindenwood, has been hired…

ALBURQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Amy Eagan, who won 48 games over the past two seasons at Lindenwood, has been hired as women’s basketball coach at New Mexico, athletic director Ryan Berryman announced Tuesday.

Eagan takes over for Mike Bradbury, who was fired last week after 10 seasons with the Lobos.

Eagan spent the last three seasons leading Lindenwood through its transition from Division II to Division I. Her first Lindenwood team was 7-21. The Lions improved to 23-11 last season, and they were 25-8 and tied for first in the Ohio Valley Conference this season. They reached the last two conference tournament championship games.

New Mexico was 22-10 and tied for fourth in the Mountain West this season. The Lobos never finished with a losing record under Bradbury and finished lower than fourth in the conference just three times.

But the program went one-and-out in seven of 10 Mountain West tournaments, including the last three, and hasn’t played in the NCAA Tournament since 2008.

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