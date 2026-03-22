New Mexico and George Washington square off in NIT

George Washington Revolutionaries (19-15, 9-11 A-10) at New Mexico Lobos (24-10, 14-8 MWC) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT…

George Washington Revolutionaries (19-15, 9-11 A-10) at New Mexico Lobos (24-10, 14-8 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico and George Washington meet in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Lobos have gone 14-8 against MWC opponents, with a 10-2 record in non-conference play. New Mexico ranks second in the MWC in rebounding averaging 33.7 rebounds. Tomislav Buljan leads the Lobos with 10.4 boards.

The Revolutionaries are 9-11 against A-10 teams. George Washington is fifth in the A-10 with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Rafael Castro averaging 6.1.

New Mexico is shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 44.4% George Washington allows to opponents. George Washington averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game New Mexico gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Hall is averaging 15.9 points for the Lobos. Antonio Chol is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Castro is averaging 15.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.7 blocks for the Revolutionaries. Luke Hunger is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 6-4, averaging 81.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Revolutionaries: 6-4, averaging 77.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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