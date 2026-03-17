Nevada plays Murray State in NIT

Murray State Racers (20-12, 12-9 MVC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (22-12, 14-9 MWC) Reno, Nevada; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Murray State Racers (20-12, 12-9 MVC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (22-12, 14-9 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada and Murray State play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Wolf Pack’s record in MWC play is 14-9, and their record is 8-3 in non-conference games. Nevada is sixth in the MWC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 71.6 points while holding opponents to 43.8% shooting.

The Racers are 12-9 against MVC teams. Murray State averages 83.3 points and has outscored opponents by 3.4 points per game.

Nevada averages 75.9 points per game, 4.0 fewer points than the 79.9 Murray State allows. Murray State has shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points above the 43.8% shooting opponents of Nevada have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Camper Jr. is shooting 45.8% and averaging 17.0 points for the Wolf Pack. Vaughn Weems is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Javon Jackson averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Racers, scoring 16.5 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. Roman Domon is shooting 39.4% and averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 5-5, averaging 73.5 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Racers: 4-6, averaging 76.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.8 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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