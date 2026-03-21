Nevada, Liberty play in NIT

Liberty Flames (26-7, 17-4 CUSA) at Nevada Wolf Pack (23-12, 14-9 MWC) Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Liberty Flames (26-7, 17-4 CUSA) at Nevada Wolf Pack (23-12, 14-9 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada and Liberty play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Wolf Pack are 14-9 against MWC opponents and 9-3 in non-conference play. Nevada is fifth in the MWC with 14.3 assists per game led by Tayshawn Comer averaging 3.5.

The Flames are 17-4 against CUSA teams. Liberty scores 78.1 points and has outscored opponents by 7.7 points per game.

Nevada is shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 45.0% Liberty allows to opponents. Liberty has shot at a 51.3% clip from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points higher than the 43.9% shooting opponents of Nevada have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Comer is averaging 11.3 points and 3.5 assists for the Wolf Pack. Corey Camper Jr. is averaging 15.6 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 40.0% over the past 10 games.

Brett Decker Jr. is averaging 16.8 points for the Flames. Zach Cleveland is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Flames: 6-4, averaging 75.5 points, 24.4 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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