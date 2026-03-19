Nevada defeats Murray State 89-75 in NIT

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Vaughn Weems had 23 points in Nevada’s 89-75 win over Murray State on Wednesday in the…

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Vaughn Weems had 23 points in Nevada’s 89-75 win over Murray State on Wednesday in the NIT.

Weems added five rebounds for the Wolf Pack (23-12). Corey Camper Jr. scored 17 points and added eight rebounds and five assists. Elijah Price shot 3 of 12 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with nine points, while adding 13 rebounds and three steals.

Roman Domon led the way for the Racers (20-13) with 17 points and seven rebounds. Murray State also got 16 points and seven assists from Javon Jackson. Fredrick King finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks.

Nevada took the lead for good with 1:29 remaining in the first half. The score was 41-39 at halftime, with Camper racking up nine points. Weems scored 15 points in the second half.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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