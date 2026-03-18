Nevada and Murray State square off in NIT

Murray State Racers (20-12, 12-9 MVC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (22-12, 14-9 MWC) Reno, Nevada; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Murray State Racers (20-12, 12-9 MVC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (22-12, 14-9 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada faces Murray State in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Wolf Pack’s record in MWC games is 14-9, and their record is 8-3 in non-conference games. Nevada has a 4-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Racers are 12-9 against MVC teams. Murray State has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Nevada scores 75.9 points per game, 4.0 fewer points than the 79.9 Murray State allows. Murray State averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Nevada gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Camper Jr. is shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, while averaging 17 points. Vaughn Weems is averaging 13.4 points and 5.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Javon Jackson is averaging 16.5 points for the Racers. Roman Domon is averaging 16.1 points and six rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 5-5, averaging 73.5 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Racers: 4-6, averaging 76.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.8 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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