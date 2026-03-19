Nebraska plays Troy in first round of NCAA Tournament

Troy Trojans (22-11, 14-6 Sun Belt) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (26-6, 15-6 Big Ten) Oklahoma City; Thursday, 12:40 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Troy Trojans (22-11, 14-6 Sun Belt) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (26-6, 15-6 Big Ten)

Oklahoma City; Thursday, 12:40 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornhuskers -13.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Nebraska plays in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament against Troy.

The Cornhuskers are 15-6 against Big Ten opponents and 11-0 in non-conference play. Nebraska averages 77.3 points and has outscored opponents by 11.1 points per game.

The Trojans’ record in Sun Belt games is 14-6. Troy is fourth in the Sun Belt with 34.8 rebounds per game led by Thomas Dowd averaging 10.1.

Nebraska averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game, 3.3 more made shots than the 7.2 per game Troy allows. Troy has shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points higher than the 40.4% shooting opponents of Nebraska have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pryce Sandfort is shooting 47.1% and averaging 17.8 points for the Cornhuskers. Rienk Mast is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

Dowd is scoring 14.8 points per game with 10.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Trojans. Cooper Campbell is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Trojans: 7-3, averaging 72.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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