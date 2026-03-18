Nebraska Cornhuskers play the Troy Trojans in first round of NCAA Tournament

Troy Trojans (22-11, 14-6 Sun Belt) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (26-6, 15-6 Big Ten) Oklahoma City; Thursday, 12:40 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Troy Trojans (22-11, 14-6 Sun Belt) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (26-6, 15-6 Big Ten)

Oklahoma City; Thursday, 12:40 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornhuskers -12.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Nebraska plays in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Troy.

The Cornhuskers have gone 15-6 against Big Ten opponents, with an 11-0 record in non-conference play. Nebraska ranks second in the Big Ten at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 66.2 points while holding opponents to 40.4% shooting.

The Trojans’ record in Sun Belt action is 14-6. Troy is fourth in the Sun Belt scoring 80.3 points per game and is shooting 44.9%.

Nebraska scores 77.3 points per game, 4.2 more points than the 73.1 Troy allows. Troy scores 14.1 more points per game (80.3) than Nebraska gives up to opponents (66.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Pryce Sandfort is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Cornhuskers. Rienk Mast is averaging 12.3 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Thomas Dowd is averaging 14.8 points and 10.1 rebounds for the Trojans. Cooper Campbell is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Trojans: 7-3, averaging 72.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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