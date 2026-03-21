Nebraska Cornhuskers and Vanderbilt Commodores meet in NCAA Tournament second round

Vanderbilt Commodores (27-8, 13-8 SEC) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (27-6, 15-6 Big Ten) Oklahoma City; Saturday, 8:45 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Vanderbilt Commodores (27-8, 13-8 SEC) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (27-6, 15-6 Big Ten)

Oklahoma City; Saturday, 8:45 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Commodores -1.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Nebraska and No. 16 Vanderbilt meet in the NCAA Tournament second round.

The Cornhuskers are 15-6 against Big Ten opponents and 12-0 in non-conference play. Nebraska has a 4-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Commodores’ record in SEC action is 13-8. Vanderbilt scores 86.1 points while outscoring opponents by 11.1 points per game.

Nebraska averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game, 3.4 more made shots than the 7.2 per game Vanderbilt gives up. Vanderbilt averages 20.5 more points per game (86.1) than Nebraska gives up (65.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Pryce Sandfort is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Cornhuskers. Rienk Mast is averaging 10.8 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Tyler is averaging 19.3 points, 5.1 assists and 2.3 steals for the Commodores. Duke Miles is averaging 14.4 points, 4.3 assists and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 6-4, averaging 71.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Commodores: 6-4, averaging 80.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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