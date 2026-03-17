Nebraska Cornhuskers and Richmond Spiders square off in the First 4

Richmond Spiders (26-7, 16-4 A-10) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (18-12, 7-12 Big Ten) Durham, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Richmond Spiders (26-7, 16-4 A-10) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (18-12, 7-12 Big Ten)

Durham, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornhuskers -4.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska faces Richmond in the First Four round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Cornhuskers have gone 7-12 against Big Ten teams, with an 11-0 record in non-conference play. Nebraska is third in the Big Ten with 18.4 assists per game led by Britt Prince averaging 4.5.

The Spiders’ record in A-10 games is 16-4. Richmond is second in the A-10 with 16.1 assists per game led by Ally Sweeney averaging 4.4.

Nebraska averages 79.3 points, 20.3 more per game than the 59.0 Richmond gives up. Richmond averages 72.6 points per game, 4.9 more than the 67.7 Nebraska gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Prince is scoring 17.4 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Cornhuskers. Amiah Hargrove is averaging 14.7 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 54.9% over the last 10 games.

Rachel Ullstrom averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Spiders, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc. Maggie Doogan is shooting 45.2% and averaging 17.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 3-7, averaging 73.4 points, 27.9 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Spiders: 7-3, averaging 65.3 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.1 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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