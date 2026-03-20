Nebraska and Vanderbilt play in second round of NCAA Tournament

Vanderbilt Commodores (27-8, 13-8 SEC) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (27-6, 15-6 Big Ten) Oklahoma City; Saturday, 8:45 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Vanderbilt Commodores (27-8, 13-8 SEC) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (27-6, 15-6 Big Ten)

Oklahoma City; Saturday, 8:45 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Commodores -2.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Nebraska and No. 16 Vanderbilt meet in the NCAA Tournament second round.

The Cornhuskers are 15-6 against Big Ten opponents and 12-0 in non-conference play. Nebraska scores 77.2 points while outscoring opponents by 11.6 points per game.

The Commodores are 13-8 in SEC play. Vanderbilt ranks fifth in the SEC with 16.3 assists per game led by Tyler averaging 5.1.

Nebraska makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than Vanderbilt has allowed to its opponents (42.5%). Vanderbilt scores 20.5 more points per game (86.1) than Nebraska gives up to opponents (65.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Pryce Sandfort is shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc with 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cornhuskers, while averaging 18 points. Rienk Mast is averaging 10.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games.

Tanner is averaging 19.3 points, 5.1 assists and 2.3 steals for the Commodores. Duke Miles is averaging 14.4 points, 4.3 assists and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 6-4, averaging 71.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Commodores: 6-4, averaging 80.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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