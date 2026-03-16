NC State takes on Texas in First 4 matchup

Texas Longhorns (18-14, 9-10 SEC) vs. NC State Wolfpack (20-13, 11-9 ACC) Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 9:15 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Texas Longhorns (18-14, 9-10 SEC) vs. NC State Wolfpack (20-13, 11-9 ACC)

Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 9:15 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -1.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: NC State squares off against Texas in the First Four round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Wolfpack’s record in ACC games is 11-9, and their record is 9-4 in non-conference games. NC State has a 1-3 record in one-possession games.

The Longhorns are 9-10 in SEC play. Texas ranks sixth in the SEC with 34.8 rebounds per game led by Dailyn Swain averaging 7.6.

NC State averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game, 3.4 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Texas allows. Texas has shot at a 48.6% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points greater than the 45.0% shooting opponents of NC State have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Longhorns won 102-97 in the last matchup on Nov. 27. Jordan Pope led the Longhorns with 28 points, and Quadir Copeland led the Wolfpack with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul McNeil averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolfpack, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc. Ven-Allen Lubin is shooting 67.1% and averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

Swain is averaging 17.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Longhorns. Matas Vokietaitis is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolfpack: 3-7, averaging 78.8 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.9 points per game.

Longhorns: 5-5, averaging 79.9 points, 31.6 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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