NC State takes on Pittsburgh in ACC Tournament

Pittsburgh Panthers (13-19, 6-13 ACC) vs. NC State Wolfpack (19-12, 10-8 ACC) Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Pittsburgh Panthers (13-19, 6-13 ACC) vs. NC State Wolfpack (19-12, 10-8 ACC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolfpack -8.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: NC State and Pittsburgh square off in the ACC Tournament.

The Wolfpack have gone 10-8 against ACC opponents, with a 9-4 record in non-conference play. NC State has a 1-3 record in one-possession games.

The Panthers are 6-13 against ACC opponents. Pittsburgh averages 10.7 turnovers per game and is 9-5 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

NC State scores 83.5 points, 12.5 more per game than the 71.0 Pittsburgh allows. Pittsburgh has shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point less than the 44.6% shooting opponents of NC State have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Wolfpack won 81-72 in the last matchup on Jan. 24. Quadir Copeland led the Wolfpack with 20 points, and Roman Siulepa led the Panthers with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darrion Williams is shooting 41.2% and averaging 14.0 points for the Wolfpack. Paul McNeil is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cameron Corhen is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Panthers. Barry Dunning Jr. is averaging 14.2 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolfpack: 4-6, averaging 79.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.1 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 65.4 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

