NC State faces Texas in First 4 matchup

Texas Longhorns (18-14, 9-10 SEC) vs. NC State Wolfpack (20-13, 11-9 ACC) Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 9:15 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Texas Longhorns (18-14, 9-10 SEC) vs. NC State Wolfpack (20-13, 11-9 ACC)

Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 9:15 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -1.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: NC State faces Texas in the First Four round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Wolfpack’s record in ACC play is 11-9, and their record is 9-4 in non-conference play. NC State averages 83.7 points and has outscored opponents by 7.2 points per game.

The Longhorns’ record in SEC action is 9-10. Texas averages 83.8 points while outscoring opponents by 7.0 points per game.

NC State averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game, 3.4 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Texas gives up. Texas has shot at a 48.6% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points greater than the 45.0% shooting opponents of NC State have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time this season. Texas won the last matchup 102-97 on Nov. 27. Jordan Pope scored 28 to help lead Texas to the victory, and Quadir Copeland scored 28 points for NC State.

TOP PERFORMERS: Copeland is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Wolfpack. Ven-Allen Lubin is averaging 15.0 points and 7.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Dailyn Swain is shooting 55.1% and averaging 17.8 points for the Longhorns. Matas Vokietaitis is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolfpack: 3-7, averaging 78.8 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.9 points per game.

Longhorns: 5-5, averaging 79.9 points, 31.6 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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