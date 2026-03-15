Murray State Racers square off against the Evansville Purple Aces in MVC Championship

Evansville Purple Aces (10-24, 8-15 MVC) vs. Murray State Racers (30-3, 21-1 MVC) Coralville, Iowa; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Evansville Purple Aces (10-24, 8-15 MVC) vs. Murray State Racers (30-3, 21-1 MVC)

Coralville, Iowa; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State and Evansville play for the MVC Championship.

The Racers are 21-1 against MVC opponents and 9-2 in non-conference play. Murray State scores 86.0 points while outscoring opponents by 12.3 points per game.

The Purple Aces’ record in MVC play is 8-15. Evansville is seventh in the MVC scoring 68.2 points per game and is shooting 39.1%.

Murray State is shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 44.0% Evansville allows to opponents. Evansville’s 39.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points lower than Murray State has allowed to its opponents (43.5%).

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Racers won 99-80 in the last matchup on Feb. 28. Halli Poock led the Racers with 27 points, and Camryn Runner led the Purple Aces with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Poock is averaging 22.2 points and 4.4 assists for the Racers. Haven Ford is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

Runner is averaging 18.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Purple Aces. Georgia Cox is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 10-0, averaging 88.8 points, 37.9 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Purple Aces: 4-6, averaging 72.9 points, 29.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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