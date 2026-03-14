Murray State plays in MVC Tournament against the Northern Iowa

Northern Iowa Panthers (18-13, 14-7 MVC) vs. Murray State Racers (29-3, 20-1 MVC) Coralville, Iowa; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Northern Iowa Panthers (18-13, 14-7 MVC) vs. Murray State Racers (29-3, 20-1 MVC)

Coralville, Iowa; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State plays Northern Iowa in the MVC Tournament.

The Racers’ record in MVC games is 20-1, and their record is 9-2 against non-conference opponents. Murray State scores 86.4 points while outscoring opponents by 12.2 points per game.

The Panthers are 14-7 against MVC teams. Northern Iowa is seventh in the MVC scoring 68.1 points per game and is shooting 42.0%.

Murray State’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Northern Iowa gives up. Northern Iowa averages 68.1 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 74.2 Murray State gives up to opponents.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Northern Iowa won the last matchup 89-74 on Jan. 24. Jenna Twedt scored 20 to help lead Northern Iowa to the victory, and Halli Poock scored 21 points for Murray State.

TOP PERFORMERS: Poock is scoring 22.5 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Racers. Haven Ford is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Elise Jaeger is averaging 7.7 points and 9.9 rebounds for the Panthers. Twedt is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 10-0, averaging 93.0 points, 38.1 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 74.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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