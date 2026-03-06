Mulready and Georgetown host Providence

Providence Friars (14-16, 7-12 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (13-17, 5-14 Big East) Washington; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Providence Friars (14-16, 7-12 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (13-17, 5-14 Big East)

Washington; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown hosts Providence after Kayvaun Mulready scored 20 points in Georgetown’s 72-69 loss to the St. John’s Red Storm.

The Hoyas are 9-7 on their home court. Georgetown is 6-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Friars are 7-12 in Big East play. Providence averages 85.8 points and has outscored opponents by 1.6 points per game.

Georgetown scores 74.4 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than the 84.2 Providence gives up. Providence averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Georgetown gives up.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Georgetown won the last meeting 81-78 on Jan. 24. KJ Lewis scored 26 points points to help lead the Hoyas to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Williams is averaging nine points and 5.3 rebounds for the Hoyas. Mulready is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Stefan Vaaks averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Friars, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc. Jaylin Sellers is shooting 54.4% and averaging 22.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 3-7, averaging 72.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Friars: 5-5, averaging 79.0 points, 35.2 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points.

