Montana State takes on Montana in Big Sky Tournament

Montana Lady Griz (9-21, 6-13 Big Sky) vs. Montana State Bobcats (23-6, 16-2 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State takes on Montana in the Big Sky Tournament.

The Bobcats have gone 16-2 against Big Sky teams, with a 7-4 record in non-conference play. Montana State has a 4-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Lady Griz’s record in Big Sky action is 6-13. Montana is 4-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Montana State is shooting 41.8% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 43.6% Montana allows to opponents. Montana averages 62.2 points per game, 1.3 more than the 60.9 Montana State gives up.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Montana State won the last matchup 72-55 on Feb. 14. Ella Johnson scored 17 to help lead Montana State to the win, and Kennedy Gillette scored 12 points for Montana.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isobel Bunyan averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 7.6 points while shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc. Taylee Chirrick is shooting 39.9% and averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

Mack Konig is scoring 14.3 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Lady Griz. Avery Waddington is averaging 13.2 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 44.6% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 71.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 14.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.3 points per game.

Lady Griz: 2-8, averaging 61.4 points, 24.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

