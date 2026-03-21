Montana State and San Francisco meet in NIT

San Francisco Dons (19-14, 11-10 WCC) at Montana State Bobcats (25-7, 18-3 Big Sky) Bozeman, Montana; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT…

San Francisco Dons (19-14, 11-10 WCC) at Montana State Bobcats (25-7, 18-3 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State faces San Francisco in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Bobcats’ record in Big Sky play is 18-3, and their record is 7-4 in non-conference play. Montana State is fourth in the Big Sky in team defense, giving up 61.2 points while holding opponents to 40.1% shooting.

The Dons are 11-10 in WCC play. San Francisco is 9-10 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Montana State averages 74.4 points, 6.6 more per game than the 67.8 San Francisco allows. San Francisco averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Montana State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylee Chirrick is averaging 17.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 4.2 steals for the Bobcats. Addison Harris is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Candy Edokpaigbe is averaging 17.8 points for the Dons. Mara Neira is averaging 12.9 points and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 70.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 14.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.0 points per game.

Dons: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 34.6 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.