Montana State and Portland square off in NIT matchup

Portland Pilots (20-14, 12-8 WCC) at Montana State Bobcats (26-7, 18-3 Big Sky) Bozeman, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Portland Pilots (20-14, 12-8 WCC) at Montana State Bobcats (26-7, 18-3 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State squares off against Portland in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Bobcats have gone 18-3 against Big Sky teams, with an 8-4 record in non-conference play. Montana State averages 14.6 turnovers per game and is 25-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Pilots’ record in WCC play is 12-8. Portland is ninth in the WCC with 30.0 rebounds per game led by Florence Dallow averaging 5.2.

Montana State scores 74.3 points, 10.9 more per game than the 63.4 Portland allows. Portland scores 8.1 more points per game (69.1) than Montana State gives up to opponents (61.0).

The teams square off for the second time this season. Montana State defeated Portland 86-72 in their last matchup on Nov. 8. Taylee Chirrick led Montana State with 23 points, and Rhyan Mogel led Portland with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isobel Bunyan averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 7.6 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Chirrick is shooting 37.4% and averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

Dyani Ananiev is scoring 11.5 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Pilots. Nicole Rodriguez is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 69.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 15.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.4 points per game.

Pilots: 6-4, averaging 67.0 points, 28.3 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 11.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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