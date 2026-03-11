Montana and Idaho meet in Big Sky Championship

Idaho Vandals (20-14, 12-9 Big Sky) vs. Montana Grizzlies (18-15, 12-8 Big Sky) Boise, Idaho; Wednesday, 11:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Idaho Vandals (20-14, 12-9 Big Sky) vs. Montana Grizzlies (18-15, 12-8 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Wednesday, 11:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Montana and Idaho play for the Big Sky Championship.

The Grizzlies are 12-8 against Big Sky opponents and 6-7 in non-conference play. Montana is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Vandals are 12-9 in Big Sky play. Idaho averages 10.3 turnovers per game and is 9-7 when winning the turnover battle.

Montana makes 49.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.0 percentage points higher than Idaho has allowed to its opponents (43.2%). Idaho averages 78.7 points per game, 4.2 more than the 74.5 Montana gives up to opponents.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Montana won 73-68 in the last matchup on Feb. 7. Money Williams led Montana with 14 points, and Biko Johnson led Idaho with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Thompson averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Grizzlies, scoring 8.5 points while shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc. Williams is shooting 48.6% and averaging 23.4 points over the past 10 games.

Kolton Mitchell is averaging 13.8 points and 3.7 assists for the Vandals. Jackson Rasmussen is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 74.1 points, 29.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Vandals: 7-3, averaging 78.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

