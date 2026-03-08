Monmouth Hawks play in CAA Tournament against the Drexel Dragons

Drexel Dragons (17-15, 11-8 CAA) vs. Monmouth Hawks (17-14, 11-7 CAA) Washington; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth and…

Drexel Dragons (17-15, 11-8 CAA) vs. Monmouth Hawks (17-14, 11-7 CAA)

Washington; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth and Drexel play in the CAA Tournament.

The Hawks’ record in CAA play is 11-7, and their record is 6-7 in non-conference games. Monmouth is ninth in the CAA scoring 73.0 points while shooting 44.0% from the field.

The Dragons are 11-8 against CAA opponents. Drexel has an 8-12 record against teams over .500.

Monmouth averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 5.8 per game Drexel allows. Drexel averages 68.4 points per game, 3.0 fewer than the 71.4 Monmouth allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Monmouth won 93-73 in the last matchup on Feb. 13. Cornelius Robinson Jr. led Monmouth with 20 points, and Dillon Tingler led Drexel with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Rivera-Torres is shooting 39.5% and averaging 15.8 points for the Hawks. Kavion McClain is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

Shane Blakeney is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Dragons. Victor Panov is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 7-3, averaging 75.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Dragons: 6-4, averaging 68.3 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

