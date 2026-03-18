Missouri takes on Seton Hall on 7-game skid

Missouri Tigers (16-16, 4-13 SEC) at Seton Hall Pirates (19-12, 13-9 Big East) South Orange, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Missouri Tigers (16-16, 4-13 SEC) at Seton Hall Pirates (19-12, 13-9 Big East)

South Orange, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri heads into the matchup with Seton Hall after losing seven straight games.

Seton Hall ranks third in the Big East with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Savannah Catalon averaging 1.9.

Missouri has an 8-13 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Seton Hall is shooting 40.7% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 41.7% Missouri allows to opponents. Missouri averages 8.4 more points per game (72.4) than Seton Hall allows (64.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Catalon is scoring 13.3 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Pirates. Jordana Codio is averaging 16.8 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 45.6% over the last 10 games.

Grace Slaughter is averaging 18.5 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Tigers. Shannon Dowell is averaging 14.1 points and 5.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, averaging 63.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 68.5 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.5 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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