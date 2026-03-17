Missouri State Bears and Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks square off in the First 4

Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (25-9, 19-6 Southland) vs. Missouri State Bears (22-12, 14-7 CUSA) Austin, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT…

Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (25-9, 19-6 Southland) vs. Missouri State Bears (22-12, 14-7 CUSA)

Austin, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -2.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State takes on SFA in the First Four round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Bears are 14-7 against CUSA opponents and 8-5 in non-conference play. Missouri State leads the CUSA with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Kaemyn Bekemeier averaging 6.6.

The Ladyjacks are 19-6 in Southland play. SFA leads the Southland with 16.9 assists. Kaylinn Kemp paces the Ladyjacks with 4.9.

Missouri State’s average of 4.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 5.5 per game SFA allows. SFA has shot at a 44.2% clip from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points above the 37.7% shooting opponents of Missouri State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bekemeier is averaging 17.4 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Bears. Lainie Douglas is averaging 16.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks over the past 10 games.

Kemp is averaging 11.2 points, 4.9 assists and two steals for the Ladyjacks. Key Roseby is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 64.8 points, 36.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.0 points per game.

Ladyjacks: 9-1, averaging 76.5 points, 32.4 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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