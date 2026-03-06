Mississippi State hosts Georgia following Catchings’ 32-point outing

Georgia Bulldogs (21-9, 9-8 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-17, 5-12 SEC) Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Georgia Bulldogs (21-9, 9-8 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-17, 5-12 SEC)

Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia plays Mississippi State after Kanon Catchings scored 32 points in Georgia’s 98-88 win against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Mississippi State Bulldogs are 8-7 on their home court. Mississippi State is fourth in the SEC in rebounding with 35.4 rebounds. Achor Achor leads the Mississippi State Bulldogs with 6.3 boards.

The Georgia Bulldogs are 9-8 against SEC opponents. Georgia is fifth in the SEC with 35.2 rebounds per game led by Somto Cyril averaging 5.6.

Mississippi State’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Georgia gives up. Georgia averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Mississippi State gives up.

The Mississippi State Bulldogs and Georgia Bulldogs match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Achor is averaging 6.2 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Josh Hubbard is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jeremiah Wilkinson is shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Georgia Bulldogs, while averaging 17.4 points and 1.6 steals. Catchings is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mississippi State Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 77.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.7 points per game.

Georgia Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 83.1 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.1 points.

