Minnesota Golden Gophers take on the Ole Miss Rebels in second round

Ole Miss Rebels (24-11, 10-9 SEC) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (23-8, 13-6 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Ole Miss Rebels (24-11, 10-9 SEC) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (23-8, 13-6 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Gophers -4.5; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Minnesota plays No. 19 Ole Miss in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Golden Gophers have gone 13-6 against Big Ten opponents, with a 10-2 record in non-conference play. Minnesota is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Rebels are 10-9 against SEC opponents. Ole Miss is 0-3 in one-possession games.

Minnesota averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 4.6 per game Ole Miss allows. Ole Miss has shot at a 43.2% clip from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points above the 38.7% shooting opponents of Minnesota have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Grocholski is shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Gophers, while averaging 12.3 points and 5.1 rebounds. Amaya Battle is shooting 43.7% and averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games.

Cotie McMahon is scoring 19.7 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Rebels. Latasha Lattimore is averaging 12.8 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 46.7% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 8-2, averaging 75.2 points, 34.9 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Rebels: 4-6, averaging 70.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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