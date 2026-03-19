Minnesota Golden Gophers take on Green Bay Phoenix in first round of NCAA Tournament

Green Bay Phoenix (25-8, 20-3 Horizon) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (22-8, 13-6 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Friday, 6 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Green Bay Phoenix (25-8, 20-3 Horizon) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (22-8, 13-6 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Friday, 6 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Gophers -22.5; over/under is 123.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Minnesota plays in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Green Bay.

The Golden Gophers’ record in Big Ten play is 13-6, and their record is 9-2 in non-conference games. Minnesota is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Phoenix are 20-3 against Horizon teams. Green Bay is sixth in the Horizon with 31.2 rebounds per game led by Jenna Guyer averaging 6.3.

Minnesota makes 45.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.8 percentage points higher than Green Bay has allowed to its opponents (37.2%). Green Bay averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Minnesota allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amaya Battle is averaging 10.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Golden Gophers. Mara Braun is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Guyer is averaging 15.1 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Phoenix. Kristina Ouimette is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 8-2, averaging 76.4 points, 34.8 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Phoenix: 7-3, averaging 69.6 points, 33.0 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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