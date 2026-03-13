Mingo’s 35 lead Charlotte over UAB in American Athletic Conference Tournament 83-78

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Dezayne Mingo scored 35 points and made eight 3-pointers to lead Charlotte over UAB 83-78 on…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Dezayne Mingo scored 35 points and made eight 3-pointers to lead Charlotte over UAB 83-78 on Friday in the American Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

Mingo added six assists for the 49ers (17-16). Ben Bradford scored 17 points and added seven rebounds. Damoni Harrison had 13 points and went 5 of 9 from the field.

Daniel Rivera led the way for the Blazers (20-12) with 20 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three blocks. UAB also got 14 points from Quaran McPherson. KyeRon Lindsay finished with 12 points.

Mingo scored 19 points in the second half.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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