Milwaukee takes on Detroit Mercy in Horizon Tournament

Detroit Mercy Titans (6-23, 4-16 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (8-23, 4-16 Horizon)

Milwaukee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and Detroit Mercy square off in the Horizon Tournament.

The Panthers have gone 4-16 against Horizon teams, with a 4-7 record in non-conference play. Milwaukee is 4-15 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Titans’ record in Horizon play is 4-16. Detroit Mercy is 4-8 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.0 turnovers per game.

Milwaukee’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Detroit Mercy gives up. Detroit Mercy has shot at a 38.8% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points less than the 40.4% shooting opponents of Milwaukee have averaged.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Milwaukee won the last meeting 76-68 on Jan. 23. Jorey Buwalda scored 21 to help lead Milwaukee to the victory, and Makayla Jackson scored 21 points for Detroit Mercy.

TOP PERFORMERS: Buwalda is shooting 39.0% and averaging 11.9 points for the Panthers. Grace Lomen is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Myonna Hooper averages 0.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, scoring 6.8 points while shooting 26.4% from beyond the arc. Jasmine Edwards is shooting 53.3% and averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 1-9, averaging 60.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Titans: 2-8, averaging 63.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

