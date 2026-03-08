Miller guides Portland State past Idaho State 85-78 in Big Sky Conference Tournament quarterfinal

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Terri Miller Jr. scored 31 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead top-seeded Portland State to…

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Terri Miller Jr. scored 31 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead top-seeded Portland State to an 85-78 victory over Idaho State on Sunday night in a Big Sky Conference Tournament quarterfinal.

Portland State (20-10) will play a semifinal on Tuesday against the winner of Monday’s quarterfinal between No. 4 seed Montana and fifth-seeded Northern Colorado.

Jaylin Henderson scored 20 points for the Vikings and Isaiah Williams pitched in with 16 points and six steals.

Gus Etchison totaled 20 points and four assists to pace the ninth-seeded Bengals (13-20). Idaho State Caleb Van De Griend added 14 points and eight rebounds. Louis Bond posted a double-double with 13 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.

Miller had 13 points in the first half as the two teams played to a 36-all tie. Portland State used a 7-0 run to turn a one-point deficit into a 48-40 lead with 14:55 left in the game. The Vikings stayed in front from there.

