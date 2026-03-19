Michigan Wolverines play Holy Cross Crusaders in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Holy Cross Crusaders (23-9, 17-4 Patriot) at Michigan Wolverines (25-6, 16-4 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Friday, 5:30 p.m. EDT…

Holy Cross Crusaders (23-9, 17-4 Patriot) at Michigan Wolverines (25-6, 16-4 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Friday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -41.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Michigan squares off against Holy Cross in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Wolverines’ record in Big Ten play is 16-4, and their record is 9-2 against non-conference opponents. Michigan is second in the Big Ten with 13.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Brooke Daniels averaging 2.9.

The Crusaders’ record in Patriot play is 17-4. Holy Cross scores 61.3 points and has outscored opponents by 4.5 points per game.

Michigan scores 83.6 points, 26.8 more per game than the 56.8 Holy Cross allows. Holy Cross averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Michigan gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Olson is shooting 47.9% and averaging 19.2 points for the Wolverines. Syla Swords is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Meg Cahalan is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Crusaders. Mary-Elizabeth Donnelly is averaging 11.8 points and 8.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 7-3, averaging 75.5 points, 33.6 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Crusaders: 9-1, averaging 64.1 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.9 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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